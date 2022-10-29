Colorado’s U.S. Senate race becomes the latest Republican battleground over Trump

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, a Florida Republican and head of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, speaks at a GOP rally in Thornton on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022.

Jesse Paul/The Colorado Sun

THORNTON — Two of former President Donald Trump’s biggest GOP allies traveled to Colorado on Sunday, Oct. 23 to campaign on behalf of Joe O’Dea, who recently became one of Trump’s most prominent intraparty enemies.

Colorado has become the latest — and arguably most unlikely — intraparty battleground over Trump’s current and future role in the GOP. The former president lost in Colorado in 2020 to President Joe Biden by 13 percentage points. He also lost in 2016 to Hillary Clinton. Polling shows Trump remains deeply unpopular in the state.

Trump lashed out at O’Dea last week after O’Dea said on national television that he would actively campaign against the former president should he run for reelection in 2024. “I don’t think Donald Trump should run again,” O’Dea said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

Trump fired back, calling O’Dea, who is running to unseat Democratic U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, a Republican-in-name-only and saying in a post on his Truth Social social media site that “MAGA doesn’t Vote for stupid people with big mouths.”

Then on Sunday, news broke in The Washington Examiner , a conservative publication, that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican seen as a likely 2024 presidential candidate and Trump rival, endorsed O’Dea.

