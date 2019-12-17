Comcast pricing changes coming for Colorado customers

Comcast services for Colorado customers are about to change as its regional sports network will no longer carry the Altitude Sports Network and broadcast TV fees will increase.

Brad Odekirk / Summit Daily file

FRISCO — The price for Colorado Comcast customers is about to change as its broadcast TV fee will increase and its regional sports network fee will decrease. For the majority of Comcast customers, the monthly Broadcast TV fee will increase by $4.95 — or 57% — from $8.70 to $13.65.

The regional sports betwork fee will be reduced because Altitude Sports Network, which broadcasts Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche games, no longer be will included with a Comcast subscription. The price now will be $6.75, down $1.25 from the original price.

“Rising programming costs — most notably for broadcast TV and sports — continue to be the biggest factors driving price increases for all content distributors and their customers,” Comcast spokeswoman Alison Busse wrote in an email. “While we absorb some of the increased programming costs, they have a significant impact on the cost of our services.”

These changes are scheduled to take place Jan. 1.