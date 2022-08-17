Comedian Brent Gill to perform Friday for Warren Station’s 2022 summer comedy series
Comedian Brent Gill, who was scheduled to perform in Keystone earlier in 2022, will bring his jokes to Warren Station Center for the Arts’ summer comedy series Friday, Aug. 19.
Gill is a Denver comedian now living in Los Angeles who has been opening on the road for David Spade. Gill made his television debut on Viceland’s “Flophouse” and also appeared on “Hidden America with Jonah Ray” and “Jimmy Carr & the Science of Laughter.”
Doors open at 7 p.m., and the show starts at 8 p.m. at Warren Station, 164 Ida Belle Drive in Keystone.
Tickets start at $20 for general admission or $25 for a reserved table seat. Visit WarrenStation.com to purchase.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.