Comedy returns to Warren Station with two Saturday sets

Husband-wife duo Nora Lynch and Phil Palisoul will perform two comedy sets Saturday, Sept. 12, at 164 Ida Belle Drive, Keystone. It is the venue's first indoor event since the coronavirus pandemic.

Photo from Keystone Neighbourhood Co.

Warren Station Center for the Arts has been quiet since March, but the Keystone venue will host its first indoor event in months this weekend. Husband-wife comedians Nora Lynch and Phil Palisoul will perform two sets Saturday, Sept. 12, at 164 Ida Belle Drive, Keystone.

Lynch has been in comedy for more than 20 years and has appeared on VH1’s “Standup Spotlight,” A&E’s “Comedy on the Road” and VH1’s “Fools for Love.” Palisoul meanwhile has 25 years under his belt and has performed all over the world and made dozens of television appearances. He has been featured twice at the prestigious Just for Laughs Comedy Festival and took first place at The Great American Comedy Festival. They live in Denver with their cat, Darla.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, attendance is limited to 24 people per show. A one hour and 15 minute break between shows will be used to clean the venue.

Doors for the first show open at 5 p.m. and the show starts at 5:30 p.m. The seating for the following show begins at 7:45 p.m. with the show time at 8:15 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance, and there will not be sales at the door. All attendees must be at least 18 years old, and tickets can be purchased at WarrenStation.com.