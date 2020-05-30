Commerical rafting begins on Blue River north of Silverthorne
SILVERTHORNE – Rafting season has commenced on the Blue River north of Silverthorne.
On Friday, Arkansas Valley Adventures guided their first rafting trip of the season down the Blue River. Rebecca Dowd said the company is guiding trips daily down the river at 9:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. daily. The company’s trips down the Blue River are recommended for for ages 5 and up. They last one-third of a day and include Class II and III rapids. The trip puts in 10 miles north of Silverthorne on Colorado Highway 9 between mile markers 111 and 112.
On Saturday, the Blue River below Dillon, where rafting companies put in their rafts, was flowing at 793 cubic-feet-per-second.
