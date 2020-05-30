Commerical rafting begins on Blue River north of Silverthorne

Summit Daily sports & outdoors editor Antonio Olivero rafts with the Houlberg family of Atlanta, Georgia in July 2019, guided by KODI Rafting's Donny MacLachlan on a portion of the Blue River roaring at 1,690 cubic-feet-per-second.

Courtesy KODI Rafting

SILVERTHORNE – Rafting season has commenced on the Blue River north of Silverthorne.

On Friday, Arkansas Valley Adventures guided their first rafting trip of the season down the Blue River. Rebecca Dowd said the company is guiding trips daily down the river at 9:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. daily. The company’s trips down the Blue River are recommended for for ages 5 and up. They last one-third of a day and include Class II and III rapids. The trip puts in 10 miles north of Silverthorne on Colorado Highway 9 between mile markers 111 and 112.

On Saturday, the Blue River below Dillon, where rafting companies put in their rafts, was flowing at 793 cubic-feet-per-second.