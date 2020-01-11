Community Care Clinic awarded $212,000 grant for dental care

Delta Dental of Colorado Foundation has announced that it will provide $3.5 million in funding over three years to 31 Colorado nonprofit organizations, including Summit Community Care Clinic, to support projects that advance oral health equity for Coloradans.

The Care Clinic will receive a three-year, $212,000 grant to pilot a mobile dental clinic for low-income seniors living in Summit, Lake, Chaffee, Grand and Pitkin counties, according to a news release.

Two-thirds of Coloradans older than 75 lack dental insurance, leading to 20% of older adults having untreated cavities, 68% having gum disease and nearly 20% of adults older than 65 having lost all of their teeth, according to the release.