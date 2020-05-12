Community garden plots available in Breckenridge | SummitDaily.com
Community garden plots available in Breckenridge

Staff report
  

A limited number of garden plots at the Breckenridge community garden are available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Courtesy High Country Conservation Center |

The High Country Conservation Center has community garden plots available in Breckenridge on a first come, first served basis. For more information and to register, visit HighCountryConservation.org/community-gardens

