Community invited to Veterans Day event at Breckenridge school

BRECKENRIDGE — A Veterans Day ceremony is at 8:45 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, in the gym at Breckenridge Elementary School, 312 S. Harris St.

Boy Scout troop 187 will do a flag-raising ceremony, the school’s choir will sing, students will read poems and Principal Khristian Brace will give a speech and recognize all of the veterans and service men and women in attendance.

Area emergency service works, government officials, veterans and community members are invited to attend. Coffee and donuts will be provided after the ceremony.