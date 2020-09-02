Community members to rally in support of police Saturday
Summit County community members will be gathering once again for a rally in support of local law enforcement.
The rally will be from 9-10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, in front of Frisco Town Hall.
The rally is the fifth of its kind to take place in Summit County. The goal of the rally is to be nonpolitical, organizers Mike Tabb and Kim McGahey said.
