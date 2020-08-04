Community members to rally in support of police

BRECKENRIDGE — Police officers and community members will be gathering at 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, at the Breckenridge Police Department for a peaceful rally to support police, according to State House of Representatives candidate Kim McGahey.

McGahey is organizing the rally, which will last one hour. McGahey said the rally is not meant to be political.

“Anybody in Summit County that’s in support of law enforcement locally as well as around the country is welcome to show up,” he said. “It’s going to be a quiet, peaceful rally in support of law enforcement.”