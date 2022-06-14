Community members urged to sign up for emergency alerts

A plume of smoke rises above the Ptarmigan Peak Wilderness area north of Silverthorne on Monday, Sept. 27.

Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons/Courtesy photo

Summit County Emergency Management uses the Summit County Alert Community Notification System, SC Alert, to inform the public of all emergencies affecting the county, including wildfires through alerts via phone, text and email. Summit County officials encourage all current SC Alert users to log in to the system periodically to ensure their settings, preferences and contact information are up to date.

Summit County residents who are not already signed up for SC Alert can do so on the Summit County website at SCAlert.org or SummitCountyCO.gov/1149 .

Summit County agencies use SC Alert to send notifications by phone, email and text to community members about evacuation notices, utility outages, public health emergencies, severe winter storms, wildfires and floods. SC Alert is also used to communicate non-life-safety information, such as planned road closures, utility repairs and service interruptions.

Users may add phone numbers, email addresses and text numbers into their SC Alert accounts, and the system is compatible with TDD/TTY devices for those with hearing impairments.

Local residents and workers who are already subscribed to SC Alert can visit the site to review their settings and confirm their contact preferences.