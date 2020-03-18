Community notes: Sharing thank-you’s during the shutdown

Editor’s note: Send thank-you’s to notes@summitdaily.com.

Thank you to shelter staff for dedication, devotion to animals

I would like to express a special thank-you to the staff of the Summit County Animal Shelter for their dedication and devotion to the animals in need in our community during the COVID-19 outbreak. In order to prevent the spread of the virus, the shelter staff is shouldering all of the animals’ care without volunteer help.

— Lorrie Aslakson, Silverthorne

Thanks to workers, young people from a Summit County senior

So many of you need to be given special thanks for your work in supermarkets, pharmacies and other essential businesses. Also, for all the young people who are practicing social distancing for your sake and also the older population. I was once young, and it must be very hard on you to have all this time on your hands but not have the social gatherings that go hand in hand when you are young. Thank you from this senior.

— Sheila Nevin, Frisco

Thanks to City Market employees for their hard work

I’d like to say a big thank-you to the employees of City Market in Dillon. They have been dealing with merchandise shortages, huge crowds, frustrated customers and possible exposures. In spite of this, they have remained cheerful, helpful and professional.

I for one appreciate it!

— Holly Holden, Dillon Valley