Community wellness is the most important cause

Editor’s note: This sponsored content is brought to you by Vail-Summit Orthopaedics & Neurosurgery.

Founding Vail Summit Orthopaedics & Neurosurgery doctors like Dr. Janes, pictured here with Vail International Hockey in China, established a legacy of community involvement.

Courtesy of Vail Summit Orthopaedics

Colorado Gives VSON has been supporting local organizations and teams for almost 40 years and encourages you to donate your time and money when possible. Visit http://www.coloradogives.org to search for local organizations or causes in Summit County. Colorado Gives Day, a statewide movement to increase philanthropy, is Dec. 10.

The team of physicians at Vail-Summit Orthopaedics & Neurosurgery believe that investing in the community is the best way to strengthen it. That’s why they contribute their own time, skills and dollars to help causes that lift up Summit County.

“We have a naturally altruistic group of doctors, which is something special in and of itself,” said Cortis Loukes, VSON’s director of marketing.

After more than 40 years in Summit County, VSON remains committed to its mission to not only keep residents healthy and active, but also to support other causes that do the same.

Contributing to overall wellness

VSON wants to keep the quality of life in Summit County as world-class as its people, landscapes and recreation. The legacy of VSON’s community involvement was created by Drs. Abbott, Gottlieb, and Janes (recently retired), and some of the original VSON surgeons.

“That group of individuals was highly invested in the future of Summit County in terms of high-quality, community-centered care,” according to VSON. “Our current group of doctors have taken it to heart and want to continue the legacy of community involvement that these fine gentlemen set.”

Support for local causes

VSON looks to support causes that strengthen the community. The list of organizations it supports is extensive, but includes local nonprofits — such as The Breckenridge Film Festival, Soup for the Soul, and Bright Future Foundation — area schools, arts and culture organizations, skiing and snowboarding clubs Team Breck and Team Summit, local semi-professional hockey, up and coming local athletes and more.

“Obviously, one of our big goals as an orthopaedic group is to keep Summit County active and thriving. We are lucky to live in one of the healthiest areas in the world, and we love to get out their and play, just like our patients,” said Dr. Erik Dorf. “So if we see someone or something that shares the same values as us and there is a synergy there, we want to support what they are doing.”

It’s common for a VSON physician to point out a specific local organization that he or she wants VSON to support.

“I think that attitude comes from having such strong roots here, and I love being part of a team with that mindset of community involvement,” Loukes said. “When it comes to investing time and energy into the health and well-being of Summit County, you can’t fake it, and you can’t buy it!”

On the sidelines

Vail Summit Orthopaedics & Neurosurgery doctors believe that investing in the local community is some of its most important work. Pictured here, Dr. Erik Dorf with local school children.

Courtesy of Vail Summit Orthopaedics

VSON’s Certified Athletic Trainers are spending their evenings and weekends looking after local athletes at local sporting events ranging from youth soccer to semi-professional hockey.

VSON has also amped up its support for events that are bringing new value to the community, Loukes said. VSON recently served as one of the main sponsors for the AVONFest 970 Triathlon in Vail, as well as the Kids Adventure Games, and has plans to support several new events in the Town of Frisco.

“Look for the VSON tent out there and grab some free swag,” Loukes said.