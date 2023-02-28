Compete in Silverthorne’s 6th annual Rail Jam during Friday Friday event on March 3
Over 100 athletes will be competing for cash prizes as they participate in Silverthorne’s Rail Jam during the town’s Friday Friday event on March 3.
According to a news release from the town, this is the sixth annual Rail Jam and features four different categories: men’s snowboard, men’s ski, women’s snowboard and women’s ski. Other prizes will be given out in addition to the cash prizes.
Those interested in competing must register at TownOfSilverthorne.ECWID.com. The cost to register is $10.
In addition to the competition, community members can enjoy live music from the Frisco Funk Collective as well as live art demonstrations from local artist Andy Moran. The release says that food will be available for purchase from Fritangas and Colorado Marketplace and Bakery. A bar will also be open.
The event will take place at the outdoor lawn outside the Silverthorne Performing Arts Center, located at 460 Blue River Parkway, and will kick off at 4 p.m.
For more information, visit Silverthorne.org.
- 4 to 5 p.m.: Practice and registration
- 5 to 6 p.m.: Ski qualifiers
- 6 to 7 p.m.: Snowboard qualifiers
- 7 to 7:45 p.m.: Ski finals
- 7:45 to 8:30 p.m.: Snowboard finals
