Complete containment of Black Mountain Fire in Grand County expected in October
SkyHi News
KREMMLING — With containment on the Black Mountain Fire increasing, fire crews believe the blaze could be fully secured by the end of October.
On Tuesday, Sept. 14, crews had contained 91% of the fire, which has remained at 418 acres since Sept. 8. Firefighters planned to continue gaining containment on the northwest edge, according to Jason Haug, field operations section chief.
Haug said containment on the east edge of the fire is more difficult due to the terrain in the area, but a crew is assessing the area. The east edge has a lot of jackstraw trees, where trees have blown over each other forming a criss-cross pattern on the ground.
The fire received more rain throughout the early morning hours on Sunday, Sept. 12, which helped secure containment lines.
The fire broke out Aug. 29 around 13 miles northeast of Kremmling and was determined to be caused by a lightening strike after investigators found a struck tree in the area.
Two areas in Grand County remain under pre-evacuation orders.
This story is from SkyHiNews.com.
