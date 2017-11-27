Congress has two months to act or 75,000 kids and pregnant women in Colorado will lose health insurance

In two months, when Alejandra Borunda's 8-year-old son awakes screaming with one of his regular ear infections, she will pause before deciding whether to take him to a doctor.

In two months, when Borunda's 11-year-old daughter asks about the braces the orthodontist has said she needs, Borunda will try to turn the conversation elsewhere.

Borunda's kids are among the more than 75,000 children and pregnant women in Colorado covered under the Children's Health Insurance Program. And, unless Congress acts in the next two months to renew the 20-year-old program, they will be uninsured.

"My daughter is only 11 years old, and she is worried about insurance coverage," Borunda said. "I don't think this should affect children."

"This" is the ongoing debate on the structure of the nation's health care system and the role of insurance. After a summer spent battling over Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act, the debate has now shifted to the Children's Health Insurance Program, or CHIP, which provides coverage for the young ones in families that make just enough to be above the cutoff for Medicaid. Federal funding for the program officially expired last month.

