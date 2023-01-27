Congressman Joe Neguse introduces package of bills aimed at tackling wildfires
The congressman's office said the package of three wildfire-related bills comes about a year after the most destructive wildfire in Colorado’s history.
U.S. Congressman Joe Neguse has introduced a legislative package including several bills that would significantly increase investments to tackle wildfires, according to a news release from his office.
Neguse, the co-chair of the bipartisan Congressional Wildfire Caucus, also introduced bills to fund resiliency and mitigation projects for communities impacted by the rise in western wildfires, the release states.
The Wildfire Recovery Act would increase flexibility in the federal cost share for Fire Management Assistance Grants, the Wildfire Smoke Relief Act would provide federal emergency assistance to at-risk individuals suffering from unhealthy air quality caused by wildfire smoke, and the Western Wildfire Support Act would provide at-risk communities across the western United States with additional resources to prevent wildfires before they start, combat those that do spark and help communities impacted by wildfires rebuild, according to the release.
The package of bills comes about a year after 1,000 homes and businesses were destroyed by the Marshall Fire, the most destructive fire in Colorado’s history.
