Conservation Center asks residents to check homes for water leaks
The High Country Conservation Center and local water providers are encouraging residents to check their homes for leaks this spring. Minor water leaks account for nearly 1 trillion gallons of wasted water each year, according to a news release. That’s equal to annual water use in nearly 11 million homes.
Sign up for an indoor water checkup at HighCountryConservation.org/fixaleakweek.
Environment