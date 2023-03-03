Construction of Slopeside Hall expected to begin this spring, bringing new facilities to the Frisco Adventure Park

This rendering shows Slopeside Hall — a new two-story building with multi-use rooms, new offices for recreation department empoyees and additional storage — expected to break ground at the Frisco Adventure Park this spring.

Town of Frisco/Courtesy illustration

A new building slated for construction is expected to bring big changes to the Frisco Adventure Park — from additional space for child care programming to new community spaces and office and storage areas for town employees.

Slopeside Hall — a two-story, 7,880-square building that will be constructed adjacent to the existing Day Lodge — is also expected to be the first net-zero emissions building constructed by the town.

“The community has voiced their interest, and this has been a long time coming,” Erin Socks, the general manager of the Frisco Adventure Park, said. “We’re very excited to get the ball rolling here.”

The Frisco Town Council approved a contract for construction of the new facilities last month. That contract sets a $10 million guaranteed maximum price for the project that also includes an outdoor plaza connecting Slopeside Hall and the Day Lodge, a retrofit of the Day Lodge and construction of a tube storage shed.

Frisco Director of Recreation and Culture Diane McBride said crews expect to break ground on Slopeside Hall as soon as possible after the winter tubing season ends on April 9. One of the major benefits of the project, McBride said, is it will offer a new space for youth programs in Frisco — many of which are very popular and have long waitlists.

Socks added that the new multiuse spaces at Slopeside Hall will house the Frisco Fun Club day camp and were designed with child care requirements in mind. With the new space, the capacity for the Frisco Fun Club is expected to increase from its current cap of 50 children to a maximum of 70 children, she said.

“This building was created not only with our office space in mind,” Socks said, “but with child care in mind so we can increase our capacity. The child care aspect is absolutely huge.”

The multiuse spaces will also be available for community meetings and will be available to rent for special events, according to Socks. Moreover, the Frisco Recreation and Culture Department staff — who have operated largely out of the day lodge basement since the Frisco Adventure Park opened more than a decade ago — will have new office spaces on the second floor of Slopeside Hall, she said.

“We’ve outgrown our operating space at the Day Lodge,” Socks said, “so this will help us have office space we haven’t had in a decade.”

Improvements will also include an outdoor plaza connecting Slopeside Hall and the Day Lodge, that Socks said could become a “hub” for community activity, in part due to its access from the rec path.

The new building will also provide additional storage space to meet the Adventure Park’s summer and winter operational needs, Sock said. She noted that the park currently lacks proper storage and has been relying on temporary storage containers, which are not only at capacity but are also an eyesore.

After the construction of Slopeside Hall, the Day Lodge will also be renovated to expand the existing cafe space, adding more food and beverage options, and to install an elevator to assist staff with movement of equipment, Socks said.

McBride noted all the work the town council did to ensure the building could achieve net zero emissions. After an energy modeling study, the town selected a Variable Refrigerant Flow system for heating and cooling, and the building’s energy use is expected to be fully offset with the installation of roof mounted solar panels.

“All of it coming together is simply beautiful,” McBride said. “The solar panels are a huge component that I think we worked very hard on with the architect.”

Construction of the entire project — including the plaza and renovations to the Day Lodge — are expected to be complete by 2024, McBride said. Once completed, she said, Slopeside Hall will have fantastic views of the reservoirs and nearby mountains and lots of natural light, making it an enjoyable place for community members.

“I think it is just going to be a wonderful facility,” McBride said. “So stay tuned for some great things to come out of the area.”