Construction underway at Silverthorne’s Fourth Street Crossing

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

SILVERTHORNE — The long-awaited project to create a downtown area in Silverthorne is coming to fruition with construction set to ramp up this fall.

Electric, plumbing and sewage work is taking place at the Fourth Street Crossing site, which is between Third and Fourth streets off Blue River Parkway, also known as Colorado Highway 9, north of the Interstate 70 interchange.

The site plan includes two mixed-use buildings, with retail or commercial shops and residential units above, a market hall, a parking structure, 33 townhomes and a hotel.

Tim Fredregill, development executive for Fourth Street Crossing development company Milender White, outlined plans for the market hall, which will include nine food establishments built marketplace style in stalls.

Dining options will include brunch, poke, burgers, Mexican food, pizza, a crepe stall, and a soup, salad and sandwich shop. There also will be coffee and ice cream vendors in addition to a few places to grab a cocktail. The site plan includes a central bar, and the Old Dillon Inn will be preserved as a speakeasy-type bar. Plus, Fredregill said he is looking to implement a wine bar into the space.

The space also will include a cluster of about five soft goods retailers, such as outerwear, women’s boutiques, a custom logo design vendor and ski shops.

“Some will be catered toward service for locals and some will be more experiential,” Fredregill said about retail options at Fourth Street Crossing. “There is investor interest in those, as well, so we’re trying to figure out how to control our destiny.”

With letters of intent for 80% of the space, vertical construction will begin this fall, Fredregill said.

The parking garage is being constructed off-site, where panels of concrete are being poured before they are moved on-site once the foundation is set. The foundation is scheduled to be poured in the first week of October.

Hotel Indigo, the boutique hotel that has been contracted to be built at Fourth Street Crossing, also will begin construction in the fall and is expected to be complete by Christmas 2020.

“Everything should be completed by the end of next year. Some pieces will open earlier than that,” Fredregill said.

He said the market hall will be open and townhomes will be available for sale and move-in by next summer.