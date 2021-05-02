Continental Divide Trail Coalition hosts virtual trail days in May

The Continental Divide Trail Coalition is hosting its seventh annual, and second virtual, Trail Days event series through to May 21.

The free online events, described in a press release as a “celebration of the CDT community,” will feature panel discussions, Q&A’s, a huge gear giveaway, and will conclude with a concert.

Each event starts at 6 p.m. and lasts for approximately one hour. All events are open to the public. No registration is necessary.

On Thursday, May 6, the group will host “Stories from the Trail: Long-distance Traveler Panel and Q&A.” The discussion will cover the highs, lows, and “pointless ups and downs” of long-distance traveling. Panelists include Colorado Blackpackers founder Patricia Cameron, Tyler “The Prodigy” Lau, Gillian “Thru-Rider” Larson, and the Strawbridge Family.

On Thursday, May 13, the series will host “Hike the Divide: Where the Trail and Climate Intersect.” The event will feature filmmaker Connor DeVane, Navajo environmental activist Kendra Pinto, and Madeleine Carey of Wild Earth Guardians. They will discuss the impact of climate change on the Continental Divide as well as the new film Hike the Divide. A selection of the film will be available to the public earlier in the week.

On Friday, May 21, the group will host “Far and Wide: Songs for the Divide.” The event will feature musicians from all across the country sharing their songs to celebrate public lands and the Continental Divide Trail.

As part of the series, $3,600 worth of prizes will be given away.

More information on all events can be found at ContinentalDivideTrail.org/traildays . All sessions will be streamed at Facebook.com/ContinentalDivideTrailCoalition .