Continental Divide Winery wins awards in Sunset Magazine competition

Breckenridge’s Continental Divide Winery swept the Sunset Magazine International Wine Competition winning two of only three gold medals awarded to Colorado wineries in the 2019 contest. This year’s competition took place in Santa Rosa, California, with more than 2,700 entries.

Continental Divide’s winning wines included their artist series Napa Valley cabernet sauvignon and their artist series Reflection, a Bordeaux-style red blend crafted from merlot, malbec, cabernet sauvignon and petit berdot. Part-time Breckenridge residents and California vintners Jeffrey and Ana Maltzman founded the winery in 2016.

“We established Continental Divide with the goal of bringing premium winemaking to the Front Range,” said Jeffrey in a press release. “We are honored and humbled to receive such high praise from Sunset Magazine.” The Maltzman’s boutique California winery, Navigator Wines, was named Best Cabernet Sauvignon in the New World in the 2016 Sunset competition.

Colorado wineries to earn medals included Continental Divide (two gold medals), Buckel Farm Winery (one gold, two silver), Carboy Winery (two silver), Grand River Vineyards (one silver) and Williams Cellars (one silver).

Continental Divide’s Breckenridge tasting room is located at 505 S. Main St. in Main Street Station and is open daily from noon to 7 p.m. or until 8 on Friday and Saturday.