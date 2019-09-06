Copper Creek Golf Course to host inaugural Smashfest tournament Sept. 13

Golfers play a portion of the Copper Creek Golf Course at the foot of Copper Mountain Resort's east village terrain, the mountains of the Tenmile-Mosquito Range in view in the background.

Courtesy town of Frisco

COPPER MOUNTAIN — The Copper Creek Golf Course at Copper Mountain Resort will host its first SmashFest Golf Tournament Friday, Sept. 13.

The 18-hole golf tournament, which is presented by 10 Barrel Brewing Co., will feature beer, swag and cash prizes. The tournament also has a “brew bus” that will shuttle nonlocal golfers from 10 Barrel Brewing’s Denver pub up to Copper Mountain. For a team of four riding the brew bus, the tournament entry cost is $400. For Summit County locals not riding the brew bus, the cost for a team of four is $280.

The tournament will begin with check-in at 10:30 a.m. followed by a shotgun start at 11 a.m. The tournament will take place with no handicaps and a best-ball format. With registration, each golfer receives a bagged lunch, swag and two 10-Barrel beer tickets to be redeemed at the golf course’s beer cart or at JJ’s Rocky Mountain Tavern in East Village. The day will conclude with an apres golf happy hour and award’s at JJ’s at 4 p.m.

The brew bus will depart the 10 Barrel brewery in Denver at 9 a.m. after an 8:30 a.m. check-in. The bus will depart Copper at the conclusion of apres golf at 5:30 p.m. before an after-party at the 10 Barrel brew pub back on the Front Range at 7:30 p.m.

The event also features a 50-50 raffle that will benefit the Boarding for Breast Cancer nonprofit foundation.

For more information and to reserve club rentals, call the Copper Creek Golf Course at 866-677-1663.