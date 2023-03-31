Copper Mountain 2023-24 season passes now on sale

A skier shreds at Copper Mountain on Jan. 18, 2023. The resort recently announced that season passes for the 2023-24 winter season are now on sale.

Copper Mountain/Courtesy photo

Although Copper Mountain Resort still has over a month left in the 2022-23 winter season, the resort recently announced that season passes for the 2023-24 ski and ride season are now on sale.

Copper says guests will have plenty to look forward to next winter as the resort is expected to open the resort’s new mid-mountain lodge, The Aerie.

The 2023-24 season pass offerings includes Copper Mountain season pass with kids ski free, four pack plus bonus day and a new four pack fast tracks pass offering for guests who want to maximize their day on the mountain.

An adult season pass costs $799 for first-time buyers while a loyalty renewal pass costs $749. Skiers and riders are encouraged to secure the best pricing for 2023-24 season passes prior to May 9.

All pass options can be purchased at CopperColorado.com. Copper Mountain will continue to offer free day skier parking in its Alpine and Far East lots for the 2023-24 winter season. To better manage the number of overnight vehicles being parked in those lots, the resort is planning to charge an overnight parking fee.