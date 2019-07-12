Copper Mountain announces extended summer hours on Fridays

A youngster traverses the Woodward WreckTangle obstacle course last summer at Copper Mountain Resort.

Courtesy Taylor Prather, Copper Mountain Resort

COPPER MOUNTAIN — Copper Mountain activities now will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays through August after adding two additional hours on Friday evenings. Activities are open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and include the Rocky Mountain Coaster, Woodward WreckTangle, Quad Power Jump, go-karts, boating activities, zip line and climbing wall.

The Copper Live free summer music series continues at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 13, with Mat Kearney and 3:30 p.m. Sunday, July 14, with Riley Green in Center Village.