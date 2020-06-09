Copper Mountain announces Play it Forward philanthropic fund

Copper Mountain Resort on Monday announced Play it Forward, a philanthropic effort to raise money for local nonprofits. The goal of the program is to support the community during and following the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release from the resort.

Donations can be made to the Play it Forward Fund, which is set up in partnership with The Summit Foundation and allocates dollars raised to local nonprofits serving Summit County. The fund has been established with a $350,000 gift from the Cumming Foundation, Powdr founder John Cumming, David Cumming and resort employees.