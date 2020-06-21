Copper Mountain announces transferable golf pass
COPPER MOUNTAIN RESORT — Copper Mountain Resort has announced a new transferable golf pass. The pass is a four-pack pass that costs $219 which can be used by multiple people.
The pass applies to four 18-hole rounds of golf and includes use of a golf cart or bike. Other passes currently available include an adult season pass, which includes the use of a cart, for $499, an adult season pass that does not include the use of a cart for $359 and youth season passes, which are for children ages 15 and under and cost $119.
The Copper Creek Golf Course has a scheduled opening on July 3 and will offer lessons and clinics throughout the summer.
