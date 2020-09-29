Copper Mountain begins snowmaking
Copper Mountain Resort has joined the snowmaking party. The resort posted photos to social media of the freshly made snow Tuesday, Sept. 29.
Taking advantage of the lower temps Summit County has been experiencing lately, Copper fired up its snow guns in anticipation of its Nov. 30 opening date. Copper joins Arapahoe Basin Ski Area, which started snowmaking Sunday night.
With overnight lows in Dillon forecast at 29 degrees Wednesday, Sept. 30, through Saturday, Oct. 3, there may be a few more opportunities for snowmaking at the ski areas in the coming days.
