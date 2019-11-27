Breckenridge, Copper Mountain, Keystone ski resorts to expand terrain over holiday weekend

Skiers and snowboarders line up to ride the first chair on opening day at Copper Mountain on Nov. 8.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

FRISCO — Copper Mountain Resort, Breckenridge Ski Resort and Keystone Resort all announced terrain expansions for the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

At Copper Mountain, 154 acres of lift-serviced terrain will be added over the holiday weekend. As of Wednesday afternoon, Copper had 178 acres of lift-serviced skiing open to the public available via 15 trails.

Copper posted on its social media channels that the resort will open the American Flyer, Easy Road, Woodwinds, Traverse and Copperopolis trails on Thursday. Copperopolis will open at 10:30 a.m.

On Friday, Copper will open its Copperfield, Soliloquy and Vein Glory trails. And on Saturday, Copper will open its Sierra Lift with access to Timber Ridge, Coppertone, Lower Carefree and Easy Feeling.

Breckenridge’s social media channels Wednesday indicated that the resort expects to open more than 500 acres of skiing and riding during the holiday weekend. As of Wednesday afternoon, Breckenridge listed 476 acres of lift-serviced terrain as open via 21 trails — 16% of the resort’s skiable in-bounds terrain. Breckenridge posted on social media that the terrain openings will be spread across Peaks 8 and 9.

On Wednesday evening Keystone Resort also announced on social media the resort’s A51 terrain park will open for the season on Saturday. The terrain park is accessible via the Peru Express lift out of the Mountain House base area.

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area announced on its social media channels that its holiday hours Thursday and Friday will include lifts beginning to spin at 8:30 a.m.