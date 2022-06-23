Copper Mountain condo catches fire Wednesday
Summit Fire & EMS crews extinguished a fire at a Copper Mountain condominium Wednesday afternoon. A tenant pulled the fire alarm after a plumber inadvertently started the fire while soldering a pipe in the wall, Summit Fire & EMS said.
The fire started around 1:40 p.m. The plumber suffered minor burns, firefighters said, and about 20 occupants evacuated the building without any reported injuries. The three housing units suffered limited damage from smoke and water. Summit Fire & EMS said 14 personnel responded to the call.
Summit Fire & EMS spokesperson Steve Lipsher said “It was a pretty good outcome, all told,” and Summit Fire & EMS officials said the event served as a great reminder to take fire alarms seriously.
