Copper Mountain creates Passholder Promise and provides vouchers for 2019-20 passholders

Copper Mountain Resort announced Thursday that it has officially closed for the remainder of the 2019-20 season. The resort also announced a Passholder Promise program to address COVID-19 impacts on passholders. The program is offering a voucher for anyone who purchased a 2019-20 season pass, four-pack or premier pass. These passholders will receive a discount voucher that can be applied to any 2020-21 season, four-pack or premier pass through April 25, 2021.

Voucher value is based on the value of the pass purchased. For example, adult season passholders and adult premiere passholders will receive a $100 voucher while child season passholders and child premier passholders will receive a $60 voucher. Four-pack vouchers are based on the number of days used, and voucher values range from an additional bonus day on a 2020-21 season four-pack for current season four-pack holders who used three or more days to a bonus day plus $249 voucher for four-pack holders who did not use a single day during the 2019-20 season.

Copper is also putting a price freeze on season, four-pack and premiere passes and honoring the lowest price for each pass from the 2019-20 season for purchases through July 15. Copper has put a flexible payment plan in place for 2020-21 season passholders, which allows for one down payment with four additional payments over time. A refund policy also will be available for all 2020-21 season, four-pack and premiere passholders, which allows passholders to request a full refund on or before Dec. 10 if they are concerned about or impacted by COVID-19.