Copper Mountain employee recognized for native seed collecting program and other sustainability efforts

Jeff Grasser, center, talks to the attendees of last year's Ski Conservation Summit at Coper Mountain Resort. Grasser and Copper's sustainability team have been on the frontlines of sustainability efforts at ski resorts, starting a native seed collection program and a closed-loop recycling program with PepsiCo.

Copper Mountain Resort/Courtesy photo

Like many ski resorts, Copper Mountain Resort hopes to be open to the public forever, providing snow-covered slopes for generations to come. Still, with climate change shaping the ecosystems of national forests, and droughts sweeping across the United States, there may come a time when ski resorts are forced to close because of the ecological impacts of staying open.

The resort is trying to stay ahead of the climate change curve, and senior resort operations and sustainability manager Jeff Grasser and his team are leading the charge.

Over the last two years, Grasser and the resort’s sustainability team have been recognized by the National Ski Area Association for their work in sustainability. In 2021, Copper was awarded the innovation and sustainability award, and Grasser was recognized as this year’s hero of sustainability at the 2023 National Ski Area Association Golden Eagle Awards for his work this past season.

Grasser feels honored and inspired to be recognized for the work he and the sustainability team have put in over the last few years. Grasser is hoping to use the awards as momentum and fuel to continue to grow the sustainability efforts at Copper and spread his knowledge to other ski resorts.

“It is the reputation that comes with that award,” Grasser said. “They just don’t hand that out to anybody. It is really for people who have charted an influential path in the ski industry. I feel honored to have that award, but now I want to use that to be able to get people to listen to my message about why we should collect plants and seeds.”

Like many people who work in the ski industry, Grasser started at Copper 17 years ago as a ski lift operator.

“As a young skier, I was always fascinated by the ski lifts,” Grasser said. “As a kid, I always wanted to be a lift operator, so I did that.”

Over his first couple seasons, Grasser slowly realized that he had a desire to finish school. He left Copper in order to attend the University of Northern Colorado. Growing up on a ranch and farm in Colorado, Grasser has always had an interest in the environment with a keen interest in best ways to ensure the health of both crops and the biome they occupy.

With a vested interest in the environment, Grasser graduated with a bachelor’s degree in ecology and returned to Copper as a lift operations supervisor.

It was not long, however, before Grasser was able to use his newfound collegiate knowledge, as he was asked to take over Copper’s “green team.”

“That is what we first called it,” Grasser said. “It was our first effort to work on recycling and energy conservation. I did that for a couple years kind of from the core of my desk. I had a whole job as lift operations supervisor but started leading Copper’s sustainability efforts in 2014.”

Over the last nine years, Grasser and the rest of the sustainability team — which is now blanketed under the resort’s Play Forever campaign — has evolved with the times and needs of the environment. Grasser even went back to school to obtain a graduate degree in conservation leadership in 2017 from Colorado State University.

Grasser and his team have launched several Play Forever sustainability initiatives at Copper that aim to preserve the surrounding environment and ensure skiing on Copper’s slopes for years to come.

“The core of what we have developed — in our advanced care of the ecosystem — is really making sure that future generations have the chance to explore, ski, bike, hike Copper Mountain like I did as a child,” Grasser said. “That is really important to me, Copper and Copper’s parent company, POWDR Corp.”

One of the major projects that Grasser and sustainability team have created at Copper is a native seed collection program that helps restore naturally occurring vegetation on the mountain.

Every year toward the end of summer, Grasser, his team, Friends of the Dillon Ranger District and other volunteers will head up the slopes and gather native plant seeds.

“None of our seeds that we collect are rare or endangered. It is actually the opposite,” Grasser said. “Everything we collect is regionally common and locally abundant.”

Grasser and the sustainability team dry the seeds, process them and consolidate them into a robust seed mix featuring 22 different species to plant in places that are lacking biodiversity across the mountain.

“We take biodiversity from places that have plenty and share that with places that don’t,” Grasser said. “We have a lot of ski trails that are kind of sparse. What we are doing is taking all these plants, mixing them back together and planting them back on our ski trails because we want to support the biodiversity of our ecosystem, especially one that is affected by recreation. We are using biodiversity to adapt to climate change in the future.”

Jeff Grasser collects and handful of native seeds on a trail at Copper Mountain Resort. Grasser was recently recognized as this year’s hero in sustainability at the 2023 National Ski Area Association Golden Eagle Awards. Curtis DeVore/Copper Mountain Resort

Copper is on the cutting edge of sustainability at ski resorts with its native seed collection program, but Grasser is not keeping the program or Copper’s other sustainability efforts close to his chest. He is working to make sure the practices and knowledge associated with the resort’s programs spread to other ski resorts so skiing and riding can be enjoyed across the world for the foreseeable future.

“We share our methods with other resorts,” Grasser said. “It is really exciting to see other resorts start seed collecting.”

Beyond the native seed collection program, Copper’s sustainability team has also launched a 10-year carbon sequestration study to analyze the health of the slopes as well as a closed-loop recycling initiative in partnership with PepsiCo Inc.

The PepsiCo program powered by Replenysh will make sure that every can or bottle delivered to Copper by PepsiCo will leave on a truck back to a bottling/can manufacturer in order to be resold back to PepsiCo and then refilled with a PepsiCo product.

“One of our concerns has been if recycling has been working and delivering what is needed,” Grasser said. “Even though we are recycling virgin plastic, our world isn’t doing a good job with virgin plastic. No communities really have the capacity to make a new bottle out of an old bottle. That is where we have worked with our partners like Pepsi in building a closed loop recycling system.”

The constant loop ensures that cans and bottles are actually recycled and then remade into cans and bottles, which will help protect the environment from potential plastic and metal waste.