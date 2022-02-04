Copper Mountain hosting IFSA Freeride Junior Tour Regional event

From Saturday, Feb. 5, through Sunday, Feb. 6, Copper Mountain Resort will serve as the hosts for the International Free Skiers Association’s Freeride Junior Tour.

The regional event, which is part of the North America Junior Freeride series, will feature some of the best junior big mountain skiers and riders on the continent.

The event is scheduled to have freeride skiers competing Saturday and freeride snowboarders competing Sunday. This will be the first time Copper has served as a stop on the Freeride Junior Tour, which has been held at Breckenridge Ski Resort in the past.

All of the junior competition will be under the age of 18, and the competition will take place in Copper Bowl, which is on the back side of Union Peak.

To see the competition, spectators will need a lift ticket and to ride the Rendezvous lift or traverse from the Storm King surface lift at the top of Copper Peak. Copper Bowl is known for some of the most difficult ski terrain at Copper with the majority of runs being double blacks.

The competition will be separated into three age categories, including U12, 12-14 and 15-18.

Copper additionally hosted an 18-plus adult age division Friday, Feb. 4, which featured Breckenridge resident John Spencer.

Competition will last from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days and will be followed by an awards presentation for the competition’s top finishers at 4:30 p.m. in Eagle Landing’s near Copper’s Center Village.

More information can be found at CopperColorado.com.