Copper Mountain launches passes for 2022-23 season
As the 2021-22 ski season comes to a close, Copper Mountain Resort has announced the launch of season passes for the 2022-23 winter season.
Copper Mountain will offer several different season passes for the 2022-23 season, including the Copper Mountain season pass with kids skiing for free, the four-pack plus a bonus day and the seasonlong Fast Tracks upgrade for passes.
The Copper Mountain season pass starts at $699 for existing passholders who renew by May 10, and $749 for first-time buyers. An adult who purchases one pass is eligible to receive one free season pass for a child ages 15 and under.
The four-pack, which includes a bonus day pass, offers five days of unrestricted skiing and riding when purchased prior to May 10. The passes start at $349 for existing passholders and $399 for first-time buyers.
The Fast Tracks upgrade allows passholders, starting in mid-December, to have 30 minutes of early access on the American Eagle chairlift as well as line-skipping at seven of Copper’s most popular lifts.
Anyone who purchases a Copper Mountain season pass, four-pack or an Ikon Pass is eligible for Fast Tracks. Skiers and riders can pay for the upgrade for the entire season for an additional $699, or $49 per day for lift ticket holders and passholders.
Copper Mountain is also offering passes to the Woodward Barn and a season parking pass. For more information or to purchase a pass, visit CopperColorado.com.
