Copper Mountain launches passes for 2022-23 season

Jan Scherrer competes in the Dew Tour men’s snowboard superpipe final Dec. 19, 2021 at Copper Mountain Resort. Copper Mountain recently announced the launch of season passes for the 2022-23 season.

Liz Copan/For the Summit Daily News

As the 2021-22 ski season comes to a close, Copper Mountain Resort has announced the launch of season passes for the 2022-23 winter season.

Copper Mountain will offer several different season passes for the 2022-23 season, including the Copper Mountain season pass with kids skiing for free, the four-pack plus a bonus day and the seasonlong Fast Tracks upgrade for passes.

The Copper Mountain season pass starts at $699 for existing passholders who renew by May 10, and $749 for first-time buyers. An adult who purchases one pass is eligible to receive one free season pass for a child ages 15 and under.

The four-pack, which includes a bonus day pass, offers five days of unrestricted skiing and riding when purchased prior to May 10. The passes start at $349 for existing passholders and $399 for first-time buyers.

The Fast Tracks upgrade allows passholders, starting in mid-December, to have 30 minutes of early access on the American Eagle chairlift as well as line-skipping at seven of Copper’s most popular lifts.

Anyone who purchases a Copper Mountain season pass, four-pack or an Ikon Pass is eligible for Fast Tracks. Skiers and riders can pay for the upgrade for the entire season for an additional $699, or $49 per day for lift ticket holders and passholders.

Copper Mountain is also offering passes to the Woodward Barn and a season parking pass. For more information or to purchase a pass, visit CopperColorado.com.