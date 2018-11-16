Copper Mountain Resort names Dustin Lyman new president, general manager

Copper Mountain Resort has named Dustin Lyman as its new president and general manager, overseeing all ski area operations effective immediately.

A Colorado local from Boulder, Lyman, 42, most recently served as the chief executive officer for Famous Brands International, where he led the retail brands Mrs. Fields Cookies and TCBY Yogurt.

Lyman also previously worked for Vail Resorts, where he worked as lead financial support across Vail’s portfolio of ski resorts. Lyman also previously worked in a similar role for the Dish Network.

"I'm thrilled to join the team and community at Copper Mountain," Lyman said in a statement issued by Copper Mountain’s parent company, POWDR. "It feels like home having grown up in Colorado and always being such a big fan of Copper Mountain. I look forward to driving Copper's continued success and working with the resort team to build upon Copper's momentum and deliver an outstanding Raised on Colorado guest experience."

Copper’s new president also is a veteran of the National Football League, having played five years with the Chicago Bears, starting 21 of 55 games as a tight end between 2000 and 2004. Lyman caught 37 passes in his career, including three touchdowns.

Lyman also played college football and baseball at Wake Forest University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in economics before earning an MBA from the University of Chicago.

Recommended Stories For You

Lyman succeeds Gary Rodgers, who resigned in July after working for the resort for 20 years. Rodgers worked as Copper’s general manager since 2005.

"This is an ideal time for Dustin to become Copper Mountain's next general manager," Justin Sibley, POWDR co-president, said in the statement. "Copper is going through a significant transformation including new lifts, new restaurants, new on-mountain services, and, under Dustin's leadership, the resort will continue to optimize the guest and employee experience so that it reflects the best of Colorado's year-round adventure. An avid skier, rider and outdoor enthusiast, a Colorado native, and an accomplished collegiate and professional team sports athlete, we are confident that Dustin's proven track record of leadership will continue to elevate Copper on all fronts."