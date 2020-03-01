Copper Mountain Resort 2020-21 passes on sale March 5

Copper Mountain Resort has announced early pricing options for 2020-21 passes and lift ticket packs.

Courtesy photo Copper Mountain Resort

COPPER MOUNTAIN RESORT — Starting on March 5, Copper Mountain Resort passes for the 2020-21 season will become available for purchase. The Kids Ski Free for kids up to age 15 pass is available with the purchase of an adult season pass for $599. The mountain’s Four Packs with a bonus day are also returning at $299 for five unrestricted days.

Early pricing season passes for 2020-21:

Adult (18+) — $599

College — $429

Teen (13-17) — $429

Child (5-12) — $289

4 and under — $0

In addition, to receive early lift access and other amenities, the Premier Pass upgrade is $399 and the Premier Pass Plus upgrade is $499. Current season pass holders are now able to get a renewal discount of up to 10% on season passes and Four Packs. Early pricing is valid through April 21.