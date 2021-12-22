Copper Mountain Resort announces continuation of Play Forever Thursdays Program

Copper Mountain Resort announced the continuation of its lift-ticket giving program into a third winter as part of the resort’s Play Forever Thursdays commitment to protect not only the environment but also support local communities.

According to a news release, Copper Mountain’s Play Forever Thursdays program is a community-based fundraising effort where Copper will donate $5 from every $99 discounted lift ticket purchased online or in advance to 15 community nonprofit partners. The money will be donated on select Thursdays from Jan. 6 to March 31.

Play Forever Thursdays partner organizations will be at Copper on select Thursdays to talk with guests about the program’s objectives, volunteer opportunities and more.

The organizations participating in this season’s Play Forever Thursdays program include High Country Conservation Center, SOS Outreach, Colorado Rapid Avalanche Deployment, Friends of CAIC, Family & Intercultural Resource Center, Building Hope Summit County, Summit Advocates for Victims of Assault, Blue River Watershed Group, Friends of the Dillon Ranger District, Team Summit, Adaptive Action Sports, Summit County Rescue Group, Summit County Safe Passages, Summit Community Care Clinic and the High Fives Foundation.

More information about Copper’s Play Forever commitment as well as a season schedule can be found at CopperColorado.com .