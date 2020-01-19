Copper Mountain Resort announces Copper Live and Sunsation lineup

Copper Mountain Resort will celebrate the 20th annual Sunsation music event April 18-19 with live music performances by The Record Company and 40 Oz. to Freedom, a Sublime Tribute Band.

Tripp Fay / Copper Mountain Resort

COPPER MOUNTAIN RESORT — Copper Mountain Resort has announced the music lineup for Copper Live, the free music series from Feb. 15 to April 19.

The first concert is Feb. 15 and is part of the 10 Barrel Snow Beach, which includes a cornhole contest, couples challenges and a concert by The Griswolds. During the 10 Barrel Snow Beach events, Denver residents can take a ride on the Brew Bus to Copper from the 10 Barrel Brew Pub in Denver. On March 7, Copper will host the annual 10 Barrel Hella Big Air event. After the competition, The Movement will perform.

The New Orleans band Dumpstaphunk will perform March 14 as part of another 10 Barrel Snow Beach event, which will include stein hoisting competitions, cornhole and giveaways in Eagles Landing at Center Village.

The annual Copper Uncorked wine and wings pairing event is March 21 and will be followed by a performance from Floodwood, a bluegrass band. There will be one last 10 Barrel Snow Beach event April 11 complete with stein hoisting, a giant beer pong contest and a performance by Saint Motel.

The final music event, Sunsation, is April 18-19 and features an extreme ski and snowboard event, the pond skim rail jam hybrid Saturday and the annual High Fives Retro Shred-a-Thon on Sunday. The Shred-a-thon is a fundraiser for injured mountain action sports athletes. Live music performances are by The Record Company and 40 Oz. to Freedom, a Sublime Tribute Band.