Copper Mountain Resort announces music lineup for 3rd annual Union Peak Festival

Copper Mountain Resort recently announced the headliners for the 2023 Union Peak Festival from Sept. 8-10. This year the festival will include Spoon, Fitz and the Tantrums and Quinn XCII.

Liz Copan/Summit Daily News

Even though Copper Mountain Resort still has over a week of skiing and riding left in the 2022-23 season, the resort is already looking ahead to the summer season.

On Monday, April 23, Copper announced the lineup for its premier summer event, Union Peak Festival. The third annual festival will take place from Sept. 8-10 and will celebrate community, sport and art.

Every year, Union Peak Festival also features three free concerts with big-name bands and artists taking to the stage like WALK THE MOON, Saint Motel, X Ambassadors and AJR.

This year’s musical headliners are Spoon, Quinn XCII, and Fitz and the Tantrums. Spoon will take the stage on Sept. 8. Fitz and the Tantrums will follow on Sept. 9. Quinn XCII will close out the weekend on Sept. 10.

In addition to free live music performances throughout the weekend, Union Peak Festival will integrate sports demonstrations, clinics, outdoor meetups, a trail run and art activations for guests to experience.

Although the festival is free, those who want to make the most of their weekend can purchase a full weekend VIP pass for $400 a person. The VIP pass includes exclusive stage viewing access, complimentary food and beverages, swag and more.

Guests who opt to lodge at Copper during the festival weekend can save $100 on a full weekend VIP pass. A single day VIP pass is $200 per day, per person.

To learn more about Union Peak Festival visit, CopperColorado.com