Copper Mountain Resort announces new closing date that would make it the longest ski and snowboarding season in 25 years

A skier gets air on a run at Copper Mountain Resort after 14 inches of snow fell over a seven-day span.Due to consistent snow throughout the season, Copper announced it plans on extending its 2023-24 season by two weeks.

Copper Mountain Resort/Courtesy photo

On Wednesday morning Copper Mountain Resort announced that it plans to extend its season for two additional weeks to Sunday, May 7, thanks to consistent snowfall and a strong base.

The extension of the season is weather permitting, but if the season does indeed end on May 7, it will be Copper’s longest season in 25 years.

In its final weeks of the season, Copper hopes to operate its main lifts: American Eagle, Excelerator, American Flyer, Super Bee, Sierra, Timberline and Woodward Express. All operational plans are dependent on conditions, and more details will be announced closer to the final weeks of the season.

Copper will also host several events in its final weeks of the 2022-23 ski and ride season. Sunsation will return to Copper April 22-23 and will feature free live performances from We the Kings at 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, and Emmit Fenn at 5 p.m. on Sunday, April 23.

Additionally, the spring event will include Slush Rush — a unique new team relay event — which will debut on Saturday, April 22. Skiers and riders alike are welcome to join in teams of three to compete in the relay race that combines several snow sport competition favorites. The event will include the halfpipe with giant slalom gates, a boardercross course with special challenges, a rail jam and a retro jump across a pool of icy cold water.

Registration and more details will be made available soon at CopperColorado.com .

Attendees can also win swag throughout the Sunsation weekend by participating in fun competitions like stein hoisting contests or relaxing on the snow beach that will be set up on April 23.

In addition to Copper’s spring events, the resort is hosting Copper Live on Saturdays and Après music on Sundays throughout spring. A Green Tire giveaway is planned on March 17, March 26 and April 15. Copper will also close out the final two races of the Mammut Uphill Race Series on March 18 and the Copper Cup on April 15.

Learn more about Copper’s full lineup of spring events at CopperColorado.com .