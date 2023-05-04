Copper Mountain Resort announces single largest investment in a decade with new lodge, biking trails, ski run improvements and more on the way

Copper Mountain Resort recently announced several new upgrades that are set to debut at the resort during the 2023-24 winter ski season.

Liz Copan/Summit Daily News

Even though the 2022-23 ski and ride season is coming to a close at Copper Mountain Resort on Sunday, May 7, guests have plenty to look forward to next winter at the resort.

On Thursday, May 4, Copper gave guests a taste of what is to be expected next season by announcing several new upgrades. According to the resort, the combination of these upgrades make for the single largest investment by the resort in more than a decade.

Projects are taking place both on and off the mountain, with the largest being the opening of the new mid-mountain lodge — the Aerie. Located at the top of the American Eagle lift, the Aerie will consist of a 25,000-square-foot, two-story building, and the gondola will unload on the second-floor deck, which will allow for a seamless transition for all guests, including those arriving by foot.

Guests will be able to enjoy an elevated dining experience during both the summer and winter months. With a full-service restaurant, bar and lounge, a private dining area for events, cafeteria and 270-degree views of the Gore and Tenmile Ranges, the mid-mountain lodge will increase Copper’s on-mountain dining.

Other improvements happening on the slopes include new mountain bike and hiking trails, ski trail upgrades, snowmaking installations and new snowcats.

In terms of hiking and biking trails, Copper is expected to add 22 miles of new mountain bike trails while a new hiking trail will be set above the top of the American Eagle Lift and the Aerie. Once the hiking trail is completed, Copper will offer a full hiking loop for guests to enjoy.

For snowmaking enhancements, Copper will replace existing snowmaking infrastructure with new automated tower snow guns in the resort’s Central Park terrain park area and on the west side of the mountain. The resort will also welcome five new snowcats for the new winter season and will spend time improving three ski runs including Carefree trail, Lower Enchanted and Lyman Lane.

In Copper’s Center Village, a new childcare facility will open for employees and community members, along with heated sidewalk upgrades. Other updates include the addition of two new buses to the resort’s COBUS fleet, an expansion of the Far East parking lot and the installation of additional EV charging stations in lots around the resort.

Although there are no lift upgrades planned for this upcoming summer, the resort has received approval from the U.S. Forest Service to replaces both the Timberline and Lumberjack lifts. Lift upgrades will not begin earlier than summer 2024. The resort has been in discussion with Leitner Poma and Doppelmayr for partnership on the project, and more details will be shared at a later date.

Season passes for the 2023-24 winter season are now on sale. To purchase a pass visit, CopperColorado.com .