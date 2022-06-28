Copper Mountain Resort announces VIP pass packages for Union Peak Festival

Copper Mountain Resort recently announced its VIP pass packages for its second Union Peak Festival which will take place from Sept. 9-11.

Liz Copan/Summit Daily News

Earlier this month, it was announced that indie pop band AJR would be the final act to headline Copper Mountain Resort’s Union Peak Festival taking place from Sept. 9-11.

AJR joins three other musical acts at the three-day festival. X Ambassadors will start off the festival on Sept. 9, Cold War Kids will perform on Sept. 10 and AJR will perform on Sept. 11.

All three musical performances are free to the public, but Copper Mountain Resort recently announced several VIP pass options for the festival. The full weekend VIP pass will cost $400 a person and will ensure concertgoers get exclusive front-of-stage viewing, access to a VIP lounge, access to happy-hour events, exclusive after-party access, drink tickets, swag items and complimentary breakfast.

Guests who opt to lodge at Copper Mountain Resort during the festival weekend can save $100 on a VIP pass. Lodging is available at the resort for as low as $122 per night. Guests must book a minimum stay of two nights to be eligible to purchase a discounted VIP pass.

A single-day VIP pass for any of the three festival days can be purchased for $200 per person.

Beyond live music, Union Peak Festival aims to provide a weekend full of art, music and sport.

An art walk will be set up along the village path with live art installations and sport demonstrations will take place throughout the festival. Sport demonstrations include golf skill clinics, morning yoga, guided group mountain bike rides and fly fishing clinics for casting.

Cooper Mountain Resort will also host the Summit Up Trail Run which will take place on Saturday, Sept. 10. Runners will challenge themselves as participants climb above 11,000 feet elevation. Registration for the event is $10 and proceeds will benefit Team Summit and its ski and ride athletes.

Guests will still be able to enjoy Copper Mountain Resort’s variety of summer activities and programs throughout the festival weekend.

To learn more about the Union Peak Festival, or to purchase VIP tickets, visit CopperColorado.com.