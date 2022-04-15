Copper Mountain Resort announces Woodward Copper on-snow summer camp offerings

This summer Woodward Copper will offer 10 weeks of on-snow camps for skiing and snowboarding at the resort’s summer terrain park.

The camps will be offered to kids ages 7-17 and will be held from June 5 through Aug. 12 at Copper Mountain Resort.

New this summer, campers will be able to choose between two different camp experiences. One will allow the camper to focus on either skier or rider development and the other will have more of an all-around mountain adventure focus.

Campers who choose to focus on developing their on-snow skills will prioritize time at at the terrain park and the Woodward Barn while also engaging in recreational activities.

Campers who opt for the all-mountain adventure camp experience will spend more time enjoying what Copper Mountain has to offer in the summer. Participants will spend the mornings at the terrain park, but in the afternoon they will have the opportunity to play by heading to Copper’s Rocky Mountain Coaster, bumper boats, zipline and more.

Camp sessions last for five days and cost $1,795 to $1,995. If booked on or before April 30, participants can save $150. For more information, visit CopperColorado.com.