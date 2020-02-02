Copper Mountain Resort builds snow village for kids
COPPER MOUNTAIN RESORT — Copper Mountain Resort’s Snow Playground just got an upgrade with a new snow fort. The playground has a new feature, a snow village, which is a large snow fort made up of several snow dwellings. The Snow Playground is free to access, but visitors still must have a ticket which can be obtained at Copper’s guest services. The Snow Playground is open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
