Copper Mountain Resort cancels Saturday Downhill to Duke’s mountain bike event

Kevin Minard drops in to the Red Tail trail at the August 2021 Copper Mountain Melee, round five of the 2021 Summit Mountain Challenge mountain bike race series.

John Hanson/For the Summit Daily News

Copper Mountain Resort has canceled the six-hour Downhill to Duke’s mountain bike race finale that was scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 18.

A Copper Mountain Resort webpage about the event was updated announcing the cancellation. The page says interested racers can join the event next year.

The event was to culminate a summer of increased mountain biking offerings and events at Copper. The team competition was to rank riders based on the number of laps a team took on various trails in the six-hour window.