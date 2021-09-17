Copper Mountain Resort cancels Saturday Downhill to Duke’s mountain bike event
Copper Mountain Resort has canceled the six-hour Downhill to Duke’s mountain bike race finale that was scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 18.
A Copper Mountain Resort webpage about the event was updated announcing the cancellation. The page says interested racers can join the event next year.
The event was to culminate a summer of increased mountain biking offerings and events at Copper. The team competition was to rank riders based on the number of laps a team took on various trails in the six-hour window.
