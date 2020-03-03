Copper Mountain Resort closes Woodward Copper superpipe through March 10 for rebuild

Abigale Hansen — a pro halfpipe skier from June Lake, California — hits the superpipe during practice Wednesday, Feb. 5, ahead of Dew Tour at Copper Mountain Resort.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

Woodward Copper announced on its Instagram channel Sunday that the superpipe at Copper Mountain Resort will be closed through March 10 for a rebuild.

For Dew Tour this year, Woodward Copper built a modified superpipe at its traditional superpipe location above the base of Center Village. The modified superpipe, which featured slopestyle-like features and jumps above the traditional superpipe, was open to the public for a few weeks.

Woodward Copper’s new Mountain Park also features a smaller halfpipe, dubbed Pipe Dream, available for skiers and snowboarders to hit off skier’s right of the top of the Woodward Express lift out of West Village. Pipe Dream also can be accessed via the top of the American Flyer lift, which has its base in Center Village.