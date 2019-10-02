Copper Mountain Resort donates $200,000 to Lake County Community Fund campaign

FRISCO — Copper Mountain Resort has donated $200,000 to the Lake County Community Fund, which is launching a four-year endowment campaign.

Community Fund organizers hope to raise $400,000 in the next four years to “secure a strong, sustainable future for the residents of the greater Lake County communities,” according to the organization’s press release.

“We recognize how important Lake County and Leadville are to our success, and we’re proud to be the leading supporter of the Lake County Community Fund’s Campaign for Lake County,” Copper President and General Manager Dustin Lyman said in the release. “We believe quality of life is connected to the well-being of the community and are pleased to aid local initiatives consistent with our corporate responsibility commitment to Play Forever by protecting the environment and enabling participation in the adventure lifestyle.”

It is estimated that 67% of the Lake County workforce is employed in Summit and Eagle counties, according to the release. Additionally, more than 200 of Copper’s employees are Lake County residents.

The Community Fund was created to provide money for community programs and projects. Since 2017, the fund has provided nonprofit organizations with 31 grants totaling more than $83,000, according to the release.