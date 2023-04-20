Copper Mountain Resort donates over $150,000 to nonprofit partners through seasonal lift ticket giving program

A snowboarder performs an Indy grab while floating over a mound of powder at Copper Mountain Resort. Copper donated over $150,000 to its non-profit partners throughout the course of the 2022-23 season.

Copper Mountain Resort/Courtesy photo

Over the course of the 2022-23 ski and ride season, Copper raised over $150,000 for partner nonprofit organizations through the resort’s Play Forever Thursdays program.

Proceeds from the program benefit organizations whose focus is to provide support for local relief, on-mountain participation and environmental causes.

As part of Copper’s Play Forever commitment to protect the environment and support the community, the resort established a lift ticket giving program to raise funds for partners on select dates throughout the season.

On select Thursdays throughout the season, Copper donated $5 from every $99 discounted lift ticket purchased online and in advance to 18 nonprofit organizations over the course of 14 weeks.

Beneficiaries from the 2022-23 Play Forever Thursdays program included the Summit County Rescue Group, Summit Advocates for Victims of Assault, Smart Bellies, SheJumps, Get Outdoors Leadville!, Colorado Rapid Avalanche Deployment, Friends of the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, Blue River Watershed Group, Summit Community Care Clinic, High Country Conservation Center, Summit County Safe Passages, Breckenridge Outdoor Education Center, Leave No Trace, Building Hope, Family & Intercultural Resource Center, Friends of the Dillon Ranger District, Adaptive Action Sports and the High Fives Foundation.

Additionally, Copper was recently named as a finalist for the National Ski Area Association’s Golden Eagle Award for Community & Partnerships. Copper is being considered for the award following the success of the resort’s multiyear lift ticket giving program and the resulting donations to environmental organizations in the community.

Copper’s senior operations and sustainability manager Jeff Grasser has also been selected as a finalist for this year’s Golden Eagle Hero of Sustainability award. Winners will be announced at the annual National Ski Area Association Conference on May 10 in Savannah, Georgia.

To learn more about Copper’s Play Forever initiatives and community programs, visit CopperColorado.com .