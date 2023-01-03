Copper Mountain Resort donates uphill access to High Country Veterans Adventures

A group of veterans take a breather after split boarding up a mountainside with High Country Veterans Adventures this past winter season. Copper Mountain Resort recently donated uphill access to High Country Veterans Adventures in order to host backcountry training sessions.

Tony Bonanno/Courtesy photo

High Country Veterans Adventures has announced that Copper Mountain Resort is donating uphill access to its organization to help introduce veterans to the backcountry.

The donation is significant for the organization because many veterans are not able to join in on one of its backcountry therapy sessions due to a lack of experience in the backcountry.

With the donation from Copper, the organization can now offer four intro backcountry sessions on Copper’s safe and avalanche-mitigated terrain. The backcountry sessions will be offered on Jan. 13, Feb. 18, March 18 and April 16 to veterans only.

High Country Veterans Adventures will provide all the equipment necessary for a regular backcountry trip such as transceivers, shovel, probes and skinning equipment. It is currently not offering any certifications for the backcountry but is hopeful to offer certificates at a later date.

Sign up forms for the backcountry training sessions are available through the High Country Veterans Adventure website . Any questions may be directed to info@hcvaco.org .