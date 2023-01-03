Copper Mountain Resort donates uphill access to High Country Veterans Adventures
High Country Veterans Adventures has announced that Copper Mountain Resort is donating uphill access to its organization to help introduce veterans to the backcountry.
The donation is significant for the organization because many veterans are not able to join in on one of its backcountry therapy sessions due to a lack of experience in the backcountry.
With the donation from Copper, the organization can now offer four intro backcountry sessions on Copper’s safe and avalanche-mitigated terrain. The backcountry sessions will be offered on Jan. 13, Feb. 18, March 18 and April 16 to veterans only.
High Country Veterans Adventures will provide all the equipment necessary for a regular backcountry trip such as transceivers, shovel, probes and skinning equipment. It is currently not offering any certifications for the backcountry but is hopeful to offer certificates at a later date.
Sign up forms for the backcountry training sessions are available through the High Country Veterans Adventure website. Any questions may be directed to info@hcvaco.org.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.