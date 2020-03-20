Copper Mountain Resort elaborates on refunds, reservations after coronavirus shutdown

Snowboarders ride together off the top of the American Flyer lift at Copper Mountain Resort during A Day For Jake snowboard day at Copper Mountain Resort in honor of the late Jake Burton Carpenter, the founder of Burton Snowboards.

Copper Mountain Resort on Friday released a statement that provided more information regarding the resort’s refund and reservation policies amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

In the statement shared by Copper Mountain spokeswoman Taylor Prather, the resort said guests who have booked directly with Copper Mountain for advance lift tickets, ski school or other activities will be issued a refund within 30 days. Copper’s statement added that resort lodging and property management facilities will not be taking new reservations.

Those with season pass and four-pack pass protection inquiries are asked to email seasonpass@coppercolorado.com and allow up to 30 days for a response. For Copper lodging reservation inquiries, email contactcenter@coppercolorado.com.

The resort added that it plans to resume operations “if and when the opportunity presents itself.”

In the statement, Copper Mountain President and General Manager Dustin Lyman said, “… if there is any chance for late spring skiing and riding, Copper will be prepared to reopen.”